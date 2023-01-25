Brighton have 'new official proposal' for international defender ‘rejected’ as selling club make transfer stance clear

The Seagulls have returned to the Miners with a second offer, after seeing yesterday’s initial bid of almost ‘€11m’ turned down by the 13-time Ukrainian Premier League champions.
The Italian claims that Albion have made a bid of ‘up to €20m’, with Shakhtar receiving a ‘€16m guaranteed fee’.
The Miners, however, have been steadfast in their valuation of the 26-year-old, and will not accept anything less than ‘€30m’.
Posting on Twitter, Romano said: “Excl: Brighton have submitted a new official proposal for Mykola Matvienko, understand it’s worth €16m guaranteed fee plus €4m in add-ons up to €20m package. #BHAFC
“Shakhtar Donetsk have rejected also this fresh proposal as they want €30m fee for Matvienko.”