Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Brighton have 'new official proposal' for international defender ‘rejected’ as selling club make transfer stance clear

Brighton & Hove Albion’s ‘new official proposal’ for Ukraine international Mykola Matviyenko has been flatly rejected by Shakhtar Donetsk, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

By Matt Pole
27 minutes ago
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 7:37pm

The Seagulls have returned to the Miners with a second offer, after seeing yesterday’s initial bid of almost ‘€11m’ turned down by the 13-time Ukrainian Premier League champions.

The Italian claims that Albion have made a bid of ‘up to €20m’, with Shakhtar receiving a ‘€16m guaranteed fee’.

Hide Ad

The Miners, however, have been steadfast in their valuation of the 26-year-old, and will not accept anything less than ‘€30m’.

Most Popular
Hide Ad

Posting on Twitter, Romano said: “Excl: Brighton have submitted a new official proposal for Mykola Matvienko, understand it’s worth €16m guaranteed fee plus €4m in add-ons up to €20m package. #BHAFC

“Shakhtar Donetsk have rejected also this fresh proposal as they want €30m fee for Matvienko.”

Hide Ad
Brighton & Hove Albion have submitted a ‘new official proposal’ to Shakhtar Donetsk for Ukraine international Mykola Matviyenko, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Picture by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
BrightonUkraineSeagullsAlbion