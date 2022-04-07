The former Bristol City man was originally diagnosed with a groin injury following the defeat at Old Trafford but Webster’s comeback has been further hindered by a calf problem.

The centre back had been pencilled in for a return after the international break but last Saturday’s match against Norwich arrived too soon.

Albion have missed his defensively solidity and his ability to bring the ball out from the back and instigate the attacks.

Graham Potter’s team have collected just one point from the seven Premier League matches he has missed. His injury also came shortly after fellow defender Dan Burn was allowed to leave for Newcastle in a £13m deal.

It left Potter short of options at the back and saw them concede 13 goals from six matches. Last Saturday aganst basment side Norwich was Albion’s first clean sheet since their 2-0 win at Watford on February 12.

“I’ve set a few dates from this injury and had a couple of setbacks,” said Webster.

“Obviously I didn’t meet those dates so it became even more frustrating for me.

“I think now it is just about taking it day by day and just seeing how I am improving each day.

“Hopefully it won’t be too long but I don’t really want to put a date on it any more.

“I’ve had a couple of setbacks and I don’t want that to happen again.”

