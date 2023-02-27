Brighton hero a 'big influence' on Roberto De Zerbi's side as international team-mate makes ‘next level’ prediction

Brighton & Hove Albion hero Kaoru Mitoma has been a ‘big influence’ on Roberto De Zerbi’s side – and has the ability to take Japan to the ‘next level’ of international football.

That’s according to the winger’s Blue Samurai team-mate Eiji Kawashima, who lauded Mitoma’s ‘self-confidence’ since starring at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 25-year-old has scored five goals in ten games for Albion, in both the Premier League and FA Cup, since domestic football returned from its FIFA World Cup-imposed break on Boxing Day.

And Kawashima, who has been capped 95 times by Japan and was selected for Qatar, heaped praise on Mitoma for his goalscoring form, and show of strength, since the tournament.

Brighton & Hove Albion star Kaoru Mitoma has been a 'big influence' on Roberto De Zerbi's side, according to the winger's Japan team-mate Eiji Kawashima. Picture by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Speaking to Belgian outlet Walfoot, the goalkeeper said: "He's been a big influence on Brighton. He's in great form scoring goals, which is helping his club get results.

"Since the World Cup he's got a lot more self-confidence and showing strength – fantastic things."

The Blue Samurai created shockwaves in Qatar after recording unlikely victories over past FIFA World Cup winners Germany and Spain in Group E.

Mitoma famously, and somewhat controversially, provided an assist in Japan’s final group game against Spain.

Ao Tanaka bundled home from close-range to give the Blue Samurai a 2-1 lead, but the goal was only given following a lengthy VAR review after it appeared the ball had gone out of play before Mitoma cut it back from the byline.

The win meant Japan topped Group E ahead of Spain, and saw Germany exit the FIFA World Cup at the group stage for just the second time in their history.

But, despite claiming two high-profile scalps, the Blue Samurai exited the competition at the round of 16 after a penalty shootout defeat to Croatia.

Mitoma took the Blue Samurai’s second spot-kick in the shootout, after the game had finished 1-1 after 90 minutes and extra-time, but his penalty was successfully saved by Croatia keeper Dominik Livaković.

But, despite their shootout heartbreak, Kawashima predicted that Japan will be a force to be reckoned with in the coming years – and backed Mitoma to be the man to lead the charge.

When asked if the Brighton hero could take Japan to new heights, Kawashima said: "Yes, I think so! Today, Japan has players who, thanks to the exploits in the World Cup, can guide the country for a long time.

"This generation has entered a new dimension and I am looking forward to see Japanese football go to the next level.

"Today we have a lot of experienced players who play at the highest European level. There is [Takehiro] Tomiyasu at Arsenal, for example, and other guys in major leagues and in very important clubs.

"But if we looked Croatia, in their final in 2018, they had [Luka] Modric and other players in elite clubs. They have experience that we don't have yet. We are still missing small things but we are on the right track."

Mitoma joined Brighton from Kawasaki Frontale, in Japan, for around £4m in August 2021.

