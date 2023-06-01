Harry Redknapp has named a Brighton & Hove Albion hero in his Premier League team of the season.
Albion’s best league season in their 122-year history saw them achieve European football for the first time ever.
The Seagulls finished sixth, with 62 points from 38 games, to book their place in next season’s UEFA Europa League group stage.
Here’s former Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth manager Harry Redknapp’s full starting XI – which includes stars from Manchester United, Newcastle United, Arsenal and Manchester City – courtesy of betvictor.com.
Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
2. Emiliano Martínez - Aston Villa
Redknapp said: "First up, Emi Martínez. Martínez has had a very good season for club and country and has found himself in my team of the week many times. Villa have had a lot of standout players, but Martínez was the key for me. His distribution, his shot-stopping and his presence are all top-class and he plays with a real swagger to his game. There’s not many better in the league or anywhere around Europe." Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
3. Kieran Trippier - Newcastle United
Redknapp said: "Newcastle have had such a brilliant season, I’m picking their skipper at right-back, Kieran Trippier. Kieran’s been the best right-back in the league this season, what a signing he’s been for the club. He’s so experienced and has seen it all in his career. Not many have created more chances than him, he’s got so much quality crossing the ball from open play and set pieces." Photo: George Wood/Getty Images
4. Marc Guéhi - Crystal Palace
Redknapp said: "My first centre half will be Marc Guéhi. It’s been another great season at Palace for Marc, particularly since Roy Hodgson came back to the club. This lad has everything you’d want in a young defender, and I still think there’s plenty of improvement to come. You forget his age, he’s still only 22, there’s plenty of time for him to become a mainstay in the England squad." Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images