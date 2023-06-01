Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital

Brighton hero named in Premier League team of the season alongside Newcastle, Arsenal and Crystal Palace aces – gallery

Harry Redknapp has named a Brighton & Hove Albion hero in his Premier League team of the season.
By Matt Pole
Published 1st Jun 2023, 11:35 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 14:05 BST

Albion’s best league season in their 122-year history saw them achieve European football for the first time ever.

The Seagulls finished sixth, with 62 points from 38 games, to book their place in next season’s UEFA Europa League group stage.

But, with so many stand outs, which Brighton player made the Premier League team of the season?

Here’s former Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth manager Harry Redknapp’s full starting XI – which includes stars from Manchester United, Newcastle United, Arsenal and Manchester City – courtesy of betvictor.com.

Harry Redknapp has named a Brighton & Hove Albion hero in his Premier League team of the season.

1. Brighton hero named in Premier League team of the season alongside Newcastle, Arsenal and Crystal Palace aces – gallery

Harry Redknapp has named a Brighton & Hove Albion hero in his Premier League team of the season. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Redknapp said: "First up, Emi Martínez. Martínez has had a very good season for club and country and has found himself in my team of the week many times. Villa have had a lot of standout players, but Martínez was the key for me. His distribution, his shot-stopping and his presence are all top-class and he plays with a real swagger to his game. There’s not many better in the league or anywhere around Europe."

2. Emiliano Martínez - Aston Villa

Redknapp said: "First up, Emi Martínez. Martínez has had a very good season for club and country and has found himself in my team of the week many times. Villa have had a lot of standout players, but Martínez was the key for me. His distribution, his shot-stopping and his presence are all top-class and he plays with a real swagger to his game. There’s not many better in the league or anywhere around Europe." Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Redknapp said: "Newcastle have had such a brilliant season, I’m picking their skipper at right-back, Kieran Trippier. Kieran’s been the best right-back in the league this season, what a signing he’s been for the club. He’s so experienced and has seen it all in his career. Not many have created more chances than him, he’s got so much quality crossing the ball from open play and set pieces."

3. Kieran Trippier - Newcastle United

Redknapp said: "Newcastle have had such a brilliant season, I’m picking their skipper at right-back, Kieran Trippier. Kieran’s been the best right-back in the league this season, what a signing he’s been for the club. He’s so experienced and has seen it all in his career. Not many have created more chances than him, he’s got so much quality crossing the ball from open play and set pieces." Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Redknapp said: "My first centre half will be Marc Guéhi. It’s been another great season at Palace for Marc, particularly since Roy Hodgson came back to the club. This lad has everything you’d want in a young defender, and I still think there’s plenty of improvement to come. You forget his age, he’s still only 22, there’s plenty of time for him to become a mainstay in the England squad."

4. Marc Guéhi - Crystal Palace

Redknapp said: "My first centre half will be Marc Guéhi. It’s been another great season at Palace for Marc, particularly since Roy Hodgson came back to the club. This lad has everything you’d want in a young defender, and I still think there’s plenty of improvement to come. You forget his age, he’s still only 22, there’s plenty of time for him to become a mainstay in the England squad." Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Harry RedknappArsenalNewcastleCrystal PalacePremier LeagueBrightonTottenham HotspurSeagullsAlbion