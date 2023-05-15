2 . Jason Steele - Brighton & Hove Albion

Redknapp said: "My keeper this week, Jason Steele. Jason made a few good saves at the Emirates yesterday, but he’s getting in my side because of his distribution. Some of his passes were fantastic and he showed so much composure throughout, he’s definitely a modern keeper. He’s always been a talented player; it looks like he’s putting it all together." Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images