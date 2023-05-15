Harry Redknapp has named three Brighton & Hove Albion heroes in his Premier League team of the week.
Albion produced a stunning away performance to all but end Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday with a 3-0 win.
Second half goals from Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav, and Pervis Estupiñán moved the Seagulls up to sixth, and boosted their chances of European football next season.
But which Brighton players made the Premier League team of the week for game week 36?
Here’s former Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth manager Harry Redknapp’s full starting XI – which includes stars from Manchester United, Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Manchester City – courtesy of betvictor.com.
2. Jason Steele - Brighton & Hove Albion
Redknapp said: "My keeper this week, Jason Steele. Jason made a few good saves at the Emirates yesterday, but he’s getting in my side because of his distribution. Some of his passes were fantastic and he showed so much composure throughout, he’s definitely a modern keeper. He’s always been a talented player; it looks like he’s putting it all together." Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
3. Kenny Tete - Fulham
Redknapp said: "Kenny Tete has been superb for Fulham all season, and he was at his best against Southampton. His energy was fantastic and defensively, not many get the better of this lad. I think he’s one of the best right-backs in the league." Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
4. Levi Colwill - Brighton & Hove Albion
Redknapp said: "I loved what I saw from young Levi Colwill against Arsenal. He’s what I would call a Rolls-Royce of a defender, I think he’s got so much potential. He’s got a lovely foot and he’s quick, strong and so composed with the ball at his feet. Obviously, he’s on-loan from Chelsea and Brighton would love to sign him permanently, that will be difficult though." Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images