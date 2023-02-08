Albion wing-back Solly March has earned a nomination after registering three goals as the Seagulls went unbeaten in January.
The 28-year-old netted a double in Brighton’s 3-0 home win over Liverpool on January 14. He was also on the scoresheet in Albion’s thumping 4-1 victory at beleaguered Everton on January 3.
Ex-Seagulls star Dan Burn and his Newcastle United teammate Nick Pope make the shortlist following their impressive defensive displays in January.
The Magpies kept three clean sheets in three games to go the month without conceding in the Premier League, and they look good value for a European spot.
Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka earns himself consecutive nominations as his incredible season continued in January, with an assist in the North London Derby and a screamer against Manchester United.
Fellow England international Marcus Rashford also makes the shortlist for the second month in a row after another fine run for the Red Devils saw him score three times in four games, which included a memorable winner against rivals Manchester City.
Riyad Mahrez recorded a league high with five goal involvements throughout the month, including a game winning brace in City’s 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur.
Voting is now open for fans to pick one player from the shortlist above to win the monthly awards; fans can do so on the 90min.com website.