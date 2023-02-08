Brighton & Hove Albion stars past and present have been nominated for the PFA Vertu Motors Fans' Player of the Month Award for January, with six players from the Premier League and each of the other top four professional leagues shortlisted for their performances over the month.

Albion wing-back Solly March has earned a nomination after registering three goals as the Seagulls went unbeaten in January.

The 28-year-old netted a double in Brighton’s 3-0 home win over Liverpool on January 14. He was also on the scoresheet in Albion’s thumping 4-1 victory at beleaguered Everton on January 3.

Ex-Seagulls star Dan Burn and his Newcastle United teammate Nick Pope make the shortlist following their impressive defensive displays in January.

Solly March has earned a PFA Fans’ Player of the Month Award nomination after registering three goals as Brighton & Hove Albion went unbeaten in January. Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The Magpies kept three clean sheets in three games to go the month without conceding in the Premier League, and they look good value for a European spot.

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka earns himself consecutive nominations as his incredible season continued in January, with an assist in the North London Derby and a screamer against Manchester United.

Fellow England international Marcus Rashford also makes the shortlist for the second month in a row after another fine run for the Red Devils saw him score three times in four games, which included a memorable winner against rivals Manchester City.

Riyad Mahrez recorded a league high with five goal involvements throughout the month, including a game winning brace in City’s 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Ex-Seagulls star Dan Burn makes the shortlist following their impressive defensive displays for Newcastle United in January. Picture by Stu Forster/Getty Images