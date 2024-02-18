Brighton hit five after 'crazy decision' by Sheffield United defender gives Albion early advantage

Referee Stuart Attwell shows a red card to Mason Holgate of Sheffield United after a VAR review during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Bramall Lane on February 18, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

After an end-to-end start, Mason Colgate was initially shown a yellow card for a poor looking challenge on Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma on 13 minutes.

But the replays showed what an horrific tackle it was and referee Stuart Attwell was referred to the VAR tv. It dod not take him long to change the yellow to a straight red card.

Paul Robinson, former Tottenham and England goalkeeper on BBC Radio 5 Live, said: “ As you see it there in slow motion and in the replay, it's a really bad tackle.

“A penny for Chris Wilder's thoughts stood down there now. What must he be thinking?”

Sky Sports' Andy Hinchcliffe: "On first viewing, it looked a horrible challenge. It looked like Holgate had gone way over the ball. It's just a crazy decision. Hopefully Mitoma is ok because he can't prepare himself for this type of challenge. It's horrible."

Opta Joe on Twitter said that since the start of 2021-22, no player has been given more red cards in the Premier League than Mason Holgate (3). In the 13th minute, it's the earliest straight red card in the competition since Nathaniel Chalobah for Fulham v Newcastle in October 2022 (8th min).

Just seven minutes after the red card, Facundo Buonanotte gave Albion the lead with his third of the season after he poked home from close range after Lewis Dunk’ header across goal.

Danny Welbeck then doubled the lead after rifling the ball in the roof of the net from 10 yards.

Brighton got their third in the 78th minute when Jack Robinson diverted Mitoma’s cross into the back of his own net.

The fourth was a lovely finish by Adingra, who turned in a volley from a cross.

The fifth was a bit cruel on Sheffield United as Adingra's shot took a deflection to loop into the back of the net.