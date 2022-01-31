Brighton hit roadblock in bid to sign Paraguay sensation

The midfielder looked set to agree a £6m deal from Paraguayan Primera División outfit Club Libertad.

But, according to Paraguayan newspaper ABC, negotiations have ground to halt.

The newspaper reported that the midfield owns 20 per cent of his own registration rights, which isn't uncommon in South America.

Brighton & Hove Albion have hit a roadblock in their bid to snap up Paraguayan wonderkid Julio Enciso. Picture by Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP via Getty Images

The Seagulls had to reach a deal with the player for his registration rights, as well as Club Libertad,

Enciso wanted to receive his fee in Paraguay, due to different tax rates, whereas Albion wanted to give the teenager his fee in England.

The two parties couldn't agree personal terms and the move broke down.

Here's how Brighton fans reacted to the news on social media:

@BhaCallum: You just know that Enciso will end up at a big club in the next few years now

@MikeKing14_: Enciso just want meant to be by the looks of it, one of those things but South American players in their native countries are notoriously difficult to sign (if they weren’t Moises Caicedo would be a Manchester United player). Just get Undav done and it’s a good window

@tonymgc: Oh well. Can’t get upset about a transfer that never happened

@seagulllass: Must be a good reason - time to trust the club.

@stephenwhewitt: Why do people get upset about not signing a player they’ve presumably never seen a kick ball?