Graham Potter insists Marc Cucurella remains unfazed by intense speculation around his future at Brighton.

Cucurella enjoyed a fine first season in the Premier League with the Seagulls following his £15.4m arrival from La Liga outfit Getafe.

The 23-year-old was voted Albion’s player of the season and has since been linked with lucrative moves to Chelsea or Manchester City during the summer window.

Addressing his future, Potter said: “He’s [Cucurella] been himself, he’s trained really well and is liked by everyone in the group. Everyone loves him and he’s just trained and played as normal.

“It’s part of being a footballer that you have to deal with the speculation that is out there. It is nothing you can control but he’s been a top professional.

“When the window is open you have to accept that anything can happen but we are quite calm in terms of the squad we have and the options we have.

“We are not panicking, we are trying to prepare the team and help the players. There is always speculation, we are used to that. It is something that happens every window.

“It never goes away so we have to deal with it and move forward.”

