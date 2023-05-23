Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022

Brighton hotshot named in Premier League team of the week dominated by Newcastle, Man United and Brentford stars - gallery

Here’s who was named in the Premier League team of the week for game week 37.
By Matt Pole
Published 23rd May 2023, 11:38 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 11:50 BST

A Brighton & Hove Albion hotshot has been named in the Premier League team of the week for game week 37.

The Seagulls all-but secured European football for the first time in their history with a 3-1 win over relegated Southampton at the Amex on Sunday [May 21].

Evan Ferguson’s first half double gave Albion a commanding half-time lead, before Mohamed Elyounoussi hit back for the Saints on 58 minutes.

But Pascal Groß fired in Brighton’s third on 69 minutes to secured a hard-fought victory.

The result saw the Seagulls strengthen their grip on sixth place. Aston Villa, in seventh, trail Roberto De Zerbi’s side by three points but have played a game more and have a vastly inferior goal difference.

So many players impressed for Albion against Southampton, but which Seagulls star made the team of the week?

Here are the best-performing Premier League stars in game week 37 based on WhoScored ratings.

A Brighton & Hove Albion hotshot has been named in the Premier League team of the week for game week 37.

1. Brighton hotshot named in Premier League team of the week dominated by Newcastle, Man United and Brentford stars - gallery

A Brighton & Hove Albion hotshot has been named in the Premier League team of the week for game week 37. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

WhoScored rating - 7.8

2. Stefan Ortega - Manchester City

WhoScored rating - 7.8 Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

WhoScored rating - 7.3

3. Kieran Trippier - Newcastle United

WhoScored rating - 7.3 Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

WhoScored rating - 8.2

4. Fabian Schär - Newcastle United

WhoScored rating - 8.2 Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Premier LeagueBrightonNewcastleMan UnitedBrentfordSeagullsAlbionSouthampton