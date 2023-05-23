Here’s who was named in the Premier League team of the week for game week 37.

A Brighton & Hove Albion hotshot has been named in the Premier League team of the week for game week 37.

The Seagulls all-but secured European football for the first time in their history with a 3-1 win over relegated Southampton at the Amex on Sunday [May 21].

Evan Ferguson’s first half double gave Albion a commanding half-time lead, before Mohamed Elyounoussi hit back for the Saints on 58 minutes.

But Pascal Groß fired in Brighton’s third on 69 minutes to secured a hard-fought victory.

The result saw the Seagulls strengthen their grip on sixth place. Aston Villa, in seventh, trail Roberto De Zerbi’s side by three points but have played a game more and have a vastly inferior goal difference.

So many players impressed for Albion against Southampton, but which Seagulls star made the team of the week?

Here are the best-performing Premier League stars in game week 37 based on WhoScored ratings.

2 . Stefan Ortega - Manchester City WhoScored rating - 7.8 Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

3 . Kieran Trippier - Newcastle United WhoScored rating - 7.3 Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

4 . Fabian Schär - Newcastle United WhoScored rating - 8.2 Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images