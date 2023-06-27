NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival

Brighton 'identify' and push to sign £10m Leicester City ace for Europa League campaign

Brighton and Hove Albion continue their preparations for Premier League and Europa League football next season
By Derren Howard
Published 27th Jun 2023, 11:36 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 11:59 BST

Brighton and Hove Albion have been linked with a move for Leicester City ace Timothy Castagne. The Seagulls, who finished sixth last season and qualified for the Europa League, are keen to bolster their squad ahead of a testing campaign.

Right back proved a problem area for Roberto De Zerbi's men last term as Tariq Lamptey sustained a long-term knee injury and Joel Veltman suffered hamstring issues at the tail end of the season. Midfielders Pascal Gross and Moises Caicedo both slotted into fill the void at times but it could be an area De Zerbi is keen to bolster. Tutto Juve.com reported that Castagne's ability to also play at left-back has caught Albion's attention and they say the south coast club have 'identified' the former Genk man who is valued around £10m.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lamptey, however, is expected to be available next term and James Milner, who arrived earlier this month on a free transfer after eight seasons at Liverpool, can also play at right-back.

Most Popular
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is keen to bolster his squad for next seasonBrighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is keen to bolster his squad for next season
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is keen to bolster his squad for next season

Belgium international Castagne, 27, joined Leicester from Atalanta in 2020 and has made 91 appearances for the Foxes, who suffered relegation last season.

Juventus are also said to be keen on the 33-cap international defender and believe he could favour a move back Serie A after three-years in the English top-flight.

Related topics:Europa LeagueLeicester CityPremier LeagueBrightonSeagullsJames Milner