Brighton and Hove Albion have been linked with a move for Leicester City ace Timothy Castagne. The Seagulls, who finished sixth last season and qualified for the Europa League, are keen to bolster their squad ahead of a testing campaign.

Right back proved a problem area for Roberto De Zerbi's men last term as Tariq Lamptey sustained a long-term knee injury and Joel Veltman suffered hamstring issues at the tail end of the season. Midfielders Pascal Gross and Moises Caicedo both slotted into fill the void at times but it could be an area De Zerbi is keen to bolster. Tutto Juve.com reported that Castagne's ability to also play at left-back has caught Albion's attention and they say the south coast club have 'identified' the former Genk man who is valued around £10m.

Lamptey, however, is expected to be available next term and James Milner, who arrived earlier this month on a free transfer after eight seasons at Liverpool, can also play at right-back.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is keen to bolster his squad for next season

Belgium international Castagne, 27, joined Leicester from Atalanta in 2020 and has made 91 appearances for the Foxes, who suffered relegation last season.