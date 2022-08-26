All the latest transfer news and speculation involving Brighton and Hove Albion.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Premier League clubs have until 11pm on Thursday, September 1 to conclude all their transfer business (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Brighton will be looking to make it 10 points from their first four matches when they come up against Leeds United this weekend.

The Seagulls currently sit fifth in the Premier League after an impressive start, and won their last outing 2-0 against West Ham.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But with just days left to go before the transfer window shuts, how are they faring in the market?

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

Newcastle United are one of four Premier League clubs interested in completing a deal for Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus. Alongside the Magpies, Everton, Tottenham, and Leeds United are understood to be monitoring the player’s situation, although that interest is yet to translate into any official offer for the 22-year-old. (GhanaSoccerNet)

Leeds United are willing to let go the likes of Ian Poveda, Mateusz Bogusz, and Cody Drameh before the transfer deadline passes next week. The young trio have struggled to make a significant impact on the first team picture at Elland Road in recent times. (Sky Sports News)

Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta is “attracted” to the prospect of a move to England. The Brazilian is expected to leave France before the end of the transfer window, and Newcastle United have “shown interest” amid speculation linking him with a move to West Ham. For their part, Lyon are hoping to fetch up to £59m as clubs begin to “panic buy” in the closing stages of the summer market. (Le Progres)

Newcastle United are “adamant” that popular Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is not for sale amid reported interest from Real Madrid. Despite selling Casemiro to Manchester United, it is understood that the European champions are “happy enough” with their options in the centre of the park, and are unlikely to make a formal offer. (The Independent)

Everton are in advanced negotiations with Brighton to sign striker Neal Maupay. The 26-year-old had looked set to join Fulham earlier in the week, but now appears to be on the cusp of a move to Goodison Park. The Toffees are hopeful a deal can be struck but there is still some work to do to complete negotiations. (Sky Sports News)

Tottenham Hotspur have been boosted in their pursuit of Ruslan Malinovskyi as the Atalanta star “wants to join’” Antonio Conte’s side, according to Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor. He said: “I believe Ruslan Malinovskyi wants to join Tottenham and Conte is open to signing him. But Atalanta would like a permanent deal, whereas I don’t think Spurs are entirely set on that at the moment. He is 29 and there’s also been talks with Marseille.” (GIVEMESPORT)

Pedro Neto is “determined” to seal a move from Wolves to Arsenal this transfer window having long admired the Gunners. Mikel Arteta’s hopes may also have been given a boost after the north Londoners freed up space on their wage bill by sending Nicolas Pepe on loan to Nice. (90min)