Jeremy Sarmiento had brief spells in the first XI last term but the 19-year-old Ecuador international is determined to play a more significant role next season.

Sarmiento made seven appearances for Albion across all competitions as he featured in the Carabao Cup matches against Swansea and Leicester.

The also attacker made his first Premier League start at West Ham in December but lasted just 13 minutes before he was forced off with a serious hamstring problem.

It was an injury that required surgery and four months of rehabilitation before he returned to the first team in April where he featured from the bench against Norwich, Man City and Southampton.

Sarmiento adds to Albion’s growing ranks of South American internationals, alongside Alexis Mac Allister of Argentina, Steven Alzate of Colombia and his fellow countryman Moises Caicedo.

Sarmiento said he’s been inspired by the performances of Caicedo following an impressive start to his Albion career after returning from his loan spell in Belgium last January.

Caicedo started in all eight of Albion’s final Premier League matches, as Graham Potter’s team secured a record ninth-place finish in the top-tier.

“When I knew Moises was coming back from Belgium, from the first minute I was with him helping him with whatever he needed,” Sarmiento said. “I have also learned a lot from him on the pitch.

“He is playing all the matches, he is tearing it up and that pushes me to be in the team with him on the same pitch.

“It is fantastic to have a friend who I can share things with at Brighton and in the Ecuador squad.”

