Brighton in Rome: Owner Tony Bloom poses for pictures with fans at infamous Colosseum
Albion’s owner and chairman was seen at The Colosseum – an historic amphitheatre in the centre of the city.
Like all Brighton fans who have made the trip, Bloom must be pinching himself that his beloved club has brought him to the eternal city in their first ever knockout fixture in European competition.
Brighton take on Roma in the first leg of their last-16 Europa League tie on Thursday evening (March 7).
The Seagulls, who topped their group, come up against a side who finished as runners up last season have only lost one of their last 23 games in the Europa League.
Speaking to Sussex World in December, Bloom said: “It's a great personal feeling playing in Europe for the first time.
"It's great for all of our fans and everyone at the club. All of our players, staff.
"Now we've had it once, we want to keep going.”
Bloom said playing in an elite European competition has been ‘an unbelievable experience’.
He added: “We love all the European games. We know Thursday to Sunday is difficult but if we have it again next season, we will be a bit more used to it.
"It will be a little bit easier, particularly if the injury list is [not as bad] in future seasons.”