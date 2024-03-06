Brighton in Rome: Owner Tony Bloom poses for pictures with fans at infamous Colosseum

Brighton and Hove Albion owner Tony Bloom has arrived in Rome ahead of the Europa League match at Italian giants Roma – and took time to pose for pictures with fans.
Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 6th Mar 2024, 18:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Albion’s owner and chairman was seen at The Colosseum – an historic amphitheatre in the centre of the city.

Like all Brighton fans who have made the trip, Bloom must be pinching himself that his beloved club has brought him to the eternal city in their first ever knockout fixture in European competition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brighton take on Roma in the first leg of their last-16 Europa League tie on Thursday evening (March 7).

Most Popular

The Seagulls, who topped their group, come up against a side who finished as runners up last season have only lost one of their last 23 games in the Europa League.

Speaking to Sussex World in December, Bloom said: “It's a great personal feeling playing in Europe for the first time.

"It's great for all of our fans and everyone at the club. All of our players, staff.

"Now we've had it once, we want to keep going.”

Brighton owner and chairman Tony Bloom looks on during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)Brighton owner and chairman Tony Bloom looks on during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Brighton owner and chairman Tony Bloom looks on during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bloom said playing in an elite European competition has been ‘an unbelievable experience’.

He added: “We love all the European games. We know Thursday to Sunday is difficult but if we have it again next season, we will be a bit more used to it.

"It will be a little bit easier, particularly if the injury list is [not as bad] in future seasons.”

Related topics:Tony BloomEuropa LeagueBrightonRomeSeagulls