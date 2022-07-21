Brighton transfer news: Albion ‘in talks’ to sign PL defender, Nottingham Forest ‘exploring deal’ for Everton target

Brighton and Hove Albion attacker Reda Khadra continues to be a man in demand among Championship clubs.

By Jason Jones
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 8:12 am

Khadra enjoyed a successful season on loan in the second tier with Blackburn last term and looks set for another stint away from the Amex.

QPR and Sunderland have expressed interest but Sheffield United are also in the chase. The Blades are keen for a loan deal, with the potential to make Khadra are permanent addition.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom said: “I don’t think we’re that far. But then that’s me. If you ask the people who are actually responsible for putting things like this together - at both ends of deal - they might tell you something different.”

“No, there’s been no real progress but sometimes it’s difficult,” Heckingbottom added. “Sometimes things crop up that can make things difficult.

“I’m not going to talk about that. We’ve got to get an agreement with Brighton, that’s the first thing.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Approaches made for McNeil

West Ham and Crystal Palace have both approached Burnley over a deal for midfielder Dwight McNeil. (Sky Sports)

2. Dennis in demand

Nottingham Forest are exploring a deal for Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis. Everton are also keen. (Daily Mail)

3. Hammers hopeful of Onana deal

West Ham are ‘hopeful’ of completing a £32.3m deal for Lille midfielder Amadou Onana. (The Guardian)

4. Foxes want Madueke

PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke is ‘high’ on Leicester City’s transfer wishlist this summer. The Englishman has also been linked with Leeds United. (Telegraph)

Paul Heckingbottom
