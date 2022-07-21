Khadra enjoyed a successful season on loan in the second tier with Blackburn last term and looks set for another stint away from the Amex.

QPR and Sunderland have expressed interest but Sheffield United are also in the chase. The Blades are keen for a loan deal, with the potential to make Khadra are permanent addition.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom said: “I don’t think we’re that far. But then that’s me. If you ask the people who are actually responsible for putting things like this together - at both ends of deal - they might tell you something different.”

“No, there’s been no real progress but sometimes it’s difficult,” Heckingbottom added. “Sometimes things crop up that can make things difficult.

“I’m not going to talk about that. We’ve got to get an agreement with Brighton, that’s the first thing.”

