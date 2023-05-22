Brighton fans can start dreaming about potential trips abroad next season after the club booked their place in next season’s Europa League.

Albion’s 3-1 win over relegated Southampton at the Amex Stadium yesterday (May 21) all-but-confirmed their spot in the competition for the first time in the club’s history.

The Seagulls are three points ahead of Aston Villa, who they place on the final day of the season, with a far superior goal difference then Unai Emery’s side and one extra game left to play.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men will enter Europe’s second biggest competition at the group stage phase – alongside the likes of Villareal, Monaco and either Internationale or A.C. Milan.

Their first European tie will take place on September 21, before playing two games in October (5 and 26), two in November (9 and 23) and their final group game on December 14, 2023.

If Brighton were to come top of their group, they would go directly to the round of 16, with both legs taking place on March 7 and 14, 2024.

For finishing second, the Sussex side would be forced into a play-off tie with a team who finished third in their Champions League group – those ties taking place on February 15 and 22, 2024.

Even if Brighton failed to make it out of the group and finish third, they will stay in Europe, be entered into the Europa Conference preliminary knockout stage, with the games being played on the same dates as the Europa League play-offs.

The Europa League final will be taking place at Aviva Stadium, Dublin, on May 22, 2024.