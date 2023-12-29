Brighton 'increasingly confident' Roberto De Zerbi will stay - but boss raises concerns for star man's long-term future

Roberto De Zerbi has suggested that Brighton may struggle to keep hold of Joao Pedro for another season.

The Brazil forward, 22, has scored 13 goals in 26 games for Brighton this season and is the Europa League’s top scorer so far.

The club’s £30million record signing from Watford has scored the majority of his goals from the penalty spot – tucking away another two from the spot in the 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday (December 28).

Speaking after the game about Pedro, De Zerbi said: “He was the best player on the pitch. It was another incredible performance.

"He defended for 90 minutes like a centre-back. I hope to work with him for another year but I think it will be very tough.”

De Zerbi’s future has also been the topic of conversation in the national press.

According to talkSPORT, Brighton are ‘increasingly confident’ the Italian will sign a new contract despite the interest of several top clubs across Europe.

It comes after De Zerbi said he ‘loves’ working at Brighton and the club’s policies – amid links with AC Milan.

De Zerbi has reportedly been in talks to extend his current contract, which is due to expire in the summer of 2026.

The report by talkSPORT suggested that the former Shakhtar Donetsk and Sassuolo manager is admired by Real Madrid and Napoli as well as Manchester United’s new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The article continued: “However, the 44-year-old has given positive indications to the Seagulls hierarchy that he wants to stay after leading Brighton to their highest ever Premier League finish of sixth last season and into the last 16 of the Europa League.