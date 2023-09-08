Brighton injuries and expected return dates with major concern ahead of Man United

Brighton and Hove Albion's walking wounded will have some time to recover as the Premier League pauses for the international break

The Seagulls have made a decent start to the season and are sixth in the fledgling league table with three wins and one loss from their opening four matches.

They started with a 4-1 win against newly-promoted Luton Town at the Amex Stadium and followed that with the same scoreline on road at Wolves the following week.

The one defeat came to David Moyes' West Ham team, who have started the season well, as they turned Brighton over with a 3-1 win on the south coast.

Roberto De Zerbi's men hit back in fine fashion however as they battered Newcastle 3-1 at the Amex last Saturday. Teenage striker Evan Ferguson was the tormentor in chief with a sublime hat-trick.

Ferguson however is one of the injury concerns as Brighton prepare to resume their top flight campaign after the international break at Manchester United on September 16. The Seagulls will then welcome AEK Athens to the Amex as they make their first ever appearance in the Europa League.

So who is fit and who is struggling and when can we expect to see them back?

Julio Enciso: A huge blow for the Paraguay international as he sustained a knee injury following the 4-1 win at Wolves. Started the season well and is set to be out for the next four months. Brighton acted swiftly to bring in Barcelona's Ansu Fati on loan to cover the loss.

Danny Welbeck: The experienced striker missed the game against Newcastle just prior to the international break. De Zerbi described the injury as 'not too serious' and the former Manchester United man will hope to be available to face his former club on September 16.

Evan Ferguson: The striker scored a hat-trick against Newcastle but pulled out of Ireland’s double-header against France and the Netherlands. The Ireland boss Stephen Kenny said his knee was ‘too sore’ and that it’s an issue the striker had prior to the Newcastle match – a patellar tendon problem. Ferguson will hope to recover in time to face Man United.