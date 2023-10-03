BREAKING
Brighton injury and team news ahead of Marseille – including Lewis Dunk, James Milner and Pascal Gross latest: Gallery

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi has carefully managed his squad during a busy period of fixtures for Brighton and Hove Albion
By Derren Howard
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 16:55 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 17:31 BST

The Seagulls head coach has guided his men to sixth in the Premier League with five wins and two defeats so far. Last Saturday’s 6-1 loss at Aston Villa was however a stinging blow and came fresh from Albion’s 1-0 Carabao Cup exit to Chelsea last Wednesday. Attentions now swiftly turn to Europa League action as Brighton travel to Marseille for a Group B clash. Brighton will be keen to get their campaign up and running after they suffered a 3-2 home defeat to AEK Athens in their first group match two weeks ago. Brighton were a bit patched up for that one and the injury to skipper Lewis Dunk saw Albion looked vulnerable defensively. De Zerbi has promised a big reaction following their mauling at Villa Park and the Italian hopes his key players will be fit and firing for the Orange Vélodrome – their first ever away match in Europe.

Here’s a list of the walking wounded and who is fit and who is doubtful ahead of the Seagulls’ historic trip...

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi will hope some his injured players return for the Europa League clash in Marseille

Played 55 minutes against AEK Athens and has not been seen since. Battling back from a muscular injury and will hope to be fit to face Marseille.

Vital to Brighton's chances in Marseille. Played the full 90 against AEK and has not featured for Albion since. De Zerbi will hope the experienced German can recover in time and take his place in central midfield

Another experienced campaigner who is struggling for full fitness. Featured for the last 12 minutes at Chelsea in the Carabao Cup but then missed the Aston Villa match with a 'not so serious injury'.

