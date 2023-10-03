Brighton injury and team news ahead of Marseille – including Lewis Dunk, James Milner and Pascal Gross latest: Gallery

The Seagulls head coach has guided his men to sixth in the Premier League with five wins and two defeats so far. Last Saturday’s 6-1 loss at Aston Villa was however a stinging blow and came fresh from Albion’s 1-0 Carabao Cup exit to Chelsea last Wednesday. Attentions now swiftly turn to Europa League action as Brighton travel to Marseille for a Group B clash. Brighton will be keen to get their campaign up and running after they suffered a 3-2 home defeat to AEK Athens in their first group match two weeks ago. Brighton were a bit patched up for that one and the injury to skipper Lewis Dunk saw Albion looked vulnerable defensively. De Zerbi has promised a big reaction following their mauling at Villa Park and the Italian hopes his key players will be fit and firing for the Orange Vélodrome – their first ever away match in Europe.