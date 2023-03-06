Brighton injury list and return dates as fresh blow confirmed ahead of Leeds United - gallery

The players were given the Sunday off after their thumping victory and will have reported back to the Lancing training ground today as they prepare for this weekend’s trip to Elland Road .

It is now a case of rest, recover and go again for Roberto De Zerbi’s impressive team as they continue their push for European qualification. The Albion are eighth in the league standings but have games in hand on those above them. “Of course you are looking at the table,” said Albion defender Joel Veltman after the win against the Hammers. “We saw Spurs and Newcastle lost. “We need to stay humble, we have some big teams behind us as well pushing for the three points.”