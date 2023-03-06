Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Brighton injury list and return dates as fresh blow confirmed ahead of Leeds United - gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion kick-started their push for Europe thanks to a 4-0 victory against West Ham at the Amex Stadium last Saturday

By Derren Howard
6 minutes ago
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 3:03pm
Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, will be on the road to Leeds United in the Premier League this Saturday
Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, will be on the road to Leeds United in the Premier League this Saturday
Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, will be on the road to Leeds United in the Premier League this Saturday

Brighton and Hove Albion will assess the battered and bruised today following their excellent 4-0 win against West Ham at the Amex Stadium last Saturday.

The players were given the Sunday off after their thumping victory and will have reported back to the Lancing training ground today as they prepare for this weekend’s trip to Elland Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is now a case of rest, recover and go again for Roberto De Zerbi’s impressive team as they continue their push for European qualification. The Albion are eighth in the league standings but have games in hand on those above them. “Of course you are looking at the table,” said Albion defender Joel Veltman after the win against the Hammers. “We saw Spurs and Newcastle lost. “We need to stay humble, we have some big teams behind us as well pushing for the three points.”

Another three points at Elland Road this Saturday would certainly help...but who is fit and who is struggling to face the Whites? Sussex World takes a look:

BrightonLeeds UnitedEuropeWest HamAmex StadiumElland RoadJoel VeltmanAlbionLancing