Brighton injury list in full ahead of Ajax and expected return dates for Tariq Lamptey, Danny Welbeck and Julio Enciso
Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has injury concerns ahead of their Europa League Group B clash against Ajax in Amsterdam.
The Seagulls have missed key players throughout the season but remain in a strong position to qualify from the group stages of the continental competition.
De Zerbi's men have four pooints from their first three group matches, having lost 3-2 at home to AEK Athens, drew 2-2 in Marseille and then gained their first win with a 2-0 win against Ajax at the Amex Stadium last month.
Another win against the Dutch giants in Amsterdam on Thursday would place them in a strong position to advance from the group.
But injuries do remain a concern for Brighton and here's the full list of the walking wounded at Albion ahead of the trip to Amsterdam…
Tariq Lamptey – A late withdrawal from Everton with a muscular issue. Played very well in Marseille but has not been seen since. Will hope to be fit for Ajax
Adam Webster – Has struggled to get up to speed this term. Started against Fulham and then missed Everton but could be in contention for Ajax. Certainly should be okay for Sheffield United
Solly March – A huge blow as the midfielder injured his knee at Man City. Likely to miss the rest of the season
Pervis Estupinan – Easing his way back to fitness following a muscular injury at Aston Villa. Ajax expected tpo be too soon and may return after the international break at Forest
Danny Welbeck – The experienced front-runner injured his hamstring at Man City and is unlikely to feature again this year.
Julio Enciso – The Paraguay playmaker has not been seen since earlier this season at Wolves when he sustained a knee issue. Expected to return in December.
Jakub Moder – The Poland international has not played for a year. Is training with the first team group and Nottingham Forest could be a realistic target for the midfielder.