Brighton injury list in full ahead of Ajax and expected return dates for Tariq Lamptey, Danny Welbeck and Julio Enciso

Brighton and Hove Albion travel to Ajax this Thursday in the Europa League

Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has injury concerns ahead of their Europa League Group B clash against Ajax in Amsterdam.

The Seagulls have missed key players throughout the season but remain in a strong position to qualify from the group stages of the continental competition.

De Zerbi's men have four pooints from their first three group matches, having lost 3-2 at home to AEK Athens, drew 2-2 in Marseille and then gained their first win with a 2-0 win against Ajax at the Amex Stadium last month.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has injury concerns ahead of Ajax in the Europa League

Another win against the Dutch giants in Amsterdam on Thursday would place them in a strong position to advance from the group.

But injuries do remain a concern for Brighton and here's the full list of the walking wounded at Albion ahead of the trip to Amsterdam…

Tariq Lamptey – A late withdrawal from Everton with a muscular issue. Played very well in Marseille but has not been seen since. Will hope to be fit for Ajax

Adam Webster – Has struggled to get up to speed this term. Started against Fulham and then missed Everton but could be in contention for Ajax. Certainly should be okay for Sheffield United

Solly March – A huge blow as the midfielder injured his knee at Man City. Likely to miss the rest of the season

Pervis Estupinan – Easing his way back to fitness following a muscular injury at Aston Villa. Ajax expected tpo be too soon and may return after the international break at Forest

Danny Welbeck – The experienced front-runner injured his hamstring at Man City and is unlikely to feature again this year.

Julio Enciso – The Paraguay playmaker has not been seen since earlier this season at Wolves when he sustained a knee issue. Expected to return in December.