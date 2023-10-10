BREAKING
Brighton injury list in full and expected return dates for James Milner, Tariq Lamptey and Julio Enciso

Brighton and Hove Albion now pause for the international, which should give a chance for their walking wounded to recover from knocks and niggles.
By Derren Howard
Published 10th Oct 2023, 12:20 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 13:01 BST

The Seagulls have enjoyed a good start to the campaign and are sixth in the Premier League with five wins, two losses and one draw from their first eight fixtures. They have also played two Europa League matches as they lost their opening Group B fixture 3-2 to AEK Athens at the American Express Stadium but hit back in the intense atmosphere of Marseille to claim their first ever Europa League point with a 2-2 draw. Roberto De Zerbi’s men did however exit the Carabao Cup at the first attempt as they went down 1-0 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Overall it has been impressive from Albion as they adapt to life without midfielders Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister, who both moved on last summer. De Zerbi has also had to bed new players into the squad as well contend with an injury list that has seen key players miss vital matches of the season so far.

Brighton resume their Premier League campaign at Manchester City on October 21, here’s the Albion injury list in full as it stands and expected return dates...

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has had injury issues this season

1.



The Brazilian defender hobbled off in the 63rd minute against Liverpool. The unspecified injury is not expected to be too serious and the international break should give the £15m signing time to recover in time for Man City

Igor Julio



The full back was excellent in Marseille as he delivered his best performance for sometime in a left back role. Had a 'muscular injury' and did not recover in time to face Liverpool. Lamptey should be available to face Man City.

Tariq Lamptey



His minutes are being careful managed this term due to a history of calf, hamstring and hip issues. An unused sub against Liverpool and Marseille and the break should allow him to recover from knocks and niggles ahead of City

Adam Webster



