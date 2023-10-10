Brighton injury list in full and expected return dates for James Milner, Tariq Lamptey and Julio Enciso

The Seagulls have enjoyed a good start to the campaign and are sixth in the Premier League with five wins, two losses and one draw from their first eight fixtures. They have also played two Europa League matches as they lost their opening Group B fixture 3-2 to AEK Athens at the American Express Stadium but hit back in the intense atmosphere of Marseille to claim their first ever Europa League point with a 2-2 draw. Roberto De Zerbi’s men did however exit the Carabao Cup at the first attempt as they went down 1-0 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Overall it has been impressive from Albion as they adapt to life without midfielders Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister, who both moved on last summer. De Zerbi has also had to bed new players into the squad as well contend with an injury list that has seen key players miss vital matches of the season so far.