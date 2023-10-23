Brighton injury list in full and expected return dates for Solly March, Danny Welbeck, Tariq Lamptey
The Seagulls dropped down to seventh in the Premier League table following their 2-1 loss against champions Manchester City at the Etihad last Saturday.
Albion went 2-0 down thanks to first half strikes from Alvarez and Erling Haaland but pulled one back after the break through substitute Ansu Fati. Roberto De Zerbi’s men were much improved after the break and second 45 minutes will give them a confidence boost ahead of the Europa League Group B clash against Ajax at the American Express Stadium on Thursday.
“The second half was the opposite and you saw the real Brighton,” midfielder Pascal Gross said to the Albion website. “So there are positives for us. We have Ajax on Thursday [in the Europa League] and Fulham in the league after that and they are really big games for us at the Amex.”
The Seagulls do however have mounting injury concerns and lost two more senior players to injury at the Etihad. Here’s a check on Albion’s walking wounded and when they are expected to return...