BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

Brighton injury list in full and expected return dates for Solly March, Danny Welbeck, Tariq Lamptey

Brighton and Hove Albion have a number of injury concerns ahead of crunch matches against Ajax and Fulham
By Derren Howard
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 13:19 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 13:58 BST

The Seagulls dropped down to seventh in the Premier League table following their 2-1 loss against champions Manchester City at the Etihad last Saturday.

Albion went 2-0 down thanks to first half strikes from Alvarez and Erling Haaland but pulled one back after the break through substitute Ansu Fati. Roberto De Zerbi’s men were much improved after the break and second 45 minutes will give them a confidence boost ahead of the Europa League Group B clash against Ajax at the American Express Stadium on Thursday.

“The second half was the opposite and you saw the real Brighton,” midfielder Pascal Gross said to the Albion website. “So there are positives for us. We have Ajax on Thursday [in the Europa League] and Fulham in the league after that and they are really big games for us at the Amex.”

The Seagulls do however have mounting injury concerns and lost two more senior players to injury at the Etihad. Here’s a check on Albion’s walking wounded and when they are expected to return...

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has injury concerns ahead of Ajax and Fulham

1.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has injury concerns ahead of Ajax and Fulham Photo: Naomi Baker

The Ecuador international left-back sustained his muscular injury against Aston Villa and is expected to miss at least Ajax and Fulham - possiby available for the Everton clash

2. Pervis Estupinan

The Ecuador international left-back sustained his muscular injury against Aston Villa and is expected to miss at least Ajax and Fulham - possiby available for the Everton clash Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS

One of the best players on the pitch in Marseille but has not been seen since. Missed the matchday squad at Man City and will hope to return to face Ajax.

3. Tariq Lamptey

One of the best players on the pitch in Marseille but has not been seen since. Missed the matchday squad at Man City and will hope to return to face Ajax. Photo: Mike Hewitt

The Paraguay playmaker picked up his knee injury at Wolves and posted this week that he hopes to back at some point in December. Brighton v Marseille on Dec 14 could be a target

4. Juio Enciso

The Paraguay playmaker picked up his knee injury at Wolves and posted this week that he hopes to back at some point in December. Brighton v Marseille on Dec 14 could be a target Photo: Clive Mason

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Manchester CityFulhamDanny WelbeckBrightonAlbionPremier League