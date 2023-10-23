Brighton injury list in full and expected return dates for Solly March, Danny Welbeck, Tariq Lamptey

Brighton and Hove Albion have a number of injury concerns ahead of crunch matches against Ajax and Fulham

The Seagulls dropped down to seventh in the Premier League table following their 2-1 loss against champions Manchester City at the Etihad last Saturday.

Albion went 2-0 down thanks to first half strikes from Alvarez and Erling Haaland but pulled one back after the break through substitute Ansu Fati. Roberto De Zerbi’s men were much improved after the break and second 45 minutes will give them a confidence boost ahead of the Europa League Group B clash against Ajax at the American Express Stadium on Thursday.

“The second half was the opposite and you saw the real Brighton,” midfielder Pascal Gross said to the Albion website. “So there are positives for us. We have Ajax on Thursday [in the Europa League] and Fulham in the league after that and they are really big games for us at the Amex.”

The Seagulls do however have mounting injury concerns and lost two more senior players to injury at the Etihad. Here’s a check on Albion’s walking wounded and when they are expected to return...

1 . Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has injury concerns ahead of Ajax and Fulham Photo: Naomi Baker

2 . Pervis Estupinan The Ecuador international left-back sustained his muscular injury against Aston Villa and is expected to miss at least Ajax and Fulham - possiby available for the Everton clash Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS

3 . Tariq Lamptey One of the best players on the pitch in Marseille but has not been seen since. Missed the matchday squad at Man City and will hope to return to face Ajax. Photo: Mike Hewitt