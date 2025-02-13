Brighton and Chelsea both have a number of injury issues to deal with as they kick off a weekend of Premier League football.

For a second time in a week, the Seagulls host the Blues at the Amex Stadium, this time in the Premier League. Last Saturday, the two sides met in the FA Cup with the hosts coming out on top. An own goal from Bart Verbruggen put Chelsea ahead but Georginio Rutter equalised seven minutes later and then Kaouri Mitoma scored just before the hour mark.

In the corresponding fixture in the Premier League, Chelsea ran out 4-2 winners at Stamford Bridge at the end of September. Rutter put Brighton in front but then Cole Palmer turned the game on its head, putting them 3-1 in front. Carlos Baleba pulled a goal back for Brighton but Palmer scored four minutes out from half-time in what was a pulsating first-half with no goals scored in the second period.

This fixture is what kicks off a weekend of action in the league. A win for Brighton would move them level on points with Aston Villa, overtaking them for at least 24 hours. As for Chelsea, they would be non-movers if they were to win but they would create a four point lead over Manchester City.

Here is the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Friday’s fixture:

Brighton injury news

Club captain Lewis Dunk is a major doubt for Friday night's clash. He injured his ribs in the same fixture last week and tomorrow's game will come too soon for him to recover.

Pervis Estupinan is sidelined with a muscular injury with Tariq Lamptey who was linked with a move away last month continuing to deputise for him. Solly March is back in training following a muscular problem of his own and so he’s not expected to play either.

Ferdi Kadiouglu is still a 'long way off' according to Fabian Hurzeler. It was thought it would be a small injury at first but it's turned out to be something which has kept him sidelined since November.

Mats Wieffer is back in training and is in contention to play. Brighton will assess how he has come through training before making a decision. James Milner has been out since August with a hamstring injury and won't play.

Igor Julio is out for the remainder of the season for a hamstring injury. Goalkeeper Jason Steele had to undergo surgery and is out for a couple of months.

Out: Igor Julio, Pervis Estupinan, James Milner, Ferdi Kadioglu, Solly March, and Jason Steele. Doubt: Mats Wieffer and Lewis Dunk.

Mykhailo Mudryk is suspended from football. | Getty Images

Chelsea injury news

Striker Marc Guiu will be 'out for a while' after suffering a muscle problem and a hamstring injury earlier this month. Nicolas Jackson is out this side of the international break. He underwent a scan to assess a muscle problem and it's turned out that he will be out for between six to eight weeks.

Wesley Fofana has endured a torrid time with injury over the last 12-months. He's began training again but Enzo Maresca said that Chelsea cannot rush him. He will need to have at least two to three weeks of training before he can be considered for selection.

Benoit Badiashile and Romeo Lavia are in a similar process in regards to their injuries. Both have thigh problems and will return either in March or April. Omari Kellyman has a hamstring strain which has him out for an unspecified period.

Mykhailo Mudryk is suspended. He failed a drugs test and was given a suspension. At the time, Mudryk said he was in 'complete shock'.

"This has come as a complete shock as I have never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules, and am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened," Mudryk wrote on Instagram.

"I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon."

Out: Marc Guiu, Nicolas Jackson, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Romeo Lavia and Mykhailo Mudryk.

