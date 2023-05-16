Brighton injury news: Eight players expected to miss the Newcastle match as key trio doubtful - gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi will manage his squad carefully for their Premier League trip to Newcastle this Thursday.

Albion are sixth in the Premier League following their superb 3-0 triumph at Arsenal last Sunday. The victory at the Emirates all-but ended Arsenal’s title hopes and boosted Brighton's chances of Europa League football next season. It was arguably Albion’s best performance of the campaign so far and they will look to follow that with another huge display on the road at Champions League chasing Newcastle.

The Magpies are third in the table but face pressure from Man United and a revitalised Liverpool – who beat Leicester 3-0 last night – for a place in the top four. Newcastle drew 2-2 last time out at lowly Leeds and will be determined to return to winning ways on Thursday against Albion. De Zerbi will however be without a number of his key performers as injuries continue to bite.

Here's a list of the walking wounded at Brighton and who is tipped to miss the match at St James’ Park...

1 . Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has a number of injury concerns ahead of Newcastle this Thursday Photo: Julian Finney

2 . Adam Lallana - out The experienced midfielder continues his struggles with a thigh injury. Not expected to feature this term. Photo: GLYN KIRK

3 . Adam Webster - doubt Had numerous injury issues this term and missed the win at Arsenal. Could be fit for the bench but Levi Colwill is a likely starter in his place. Photo: Mike Hewitt

4 . Tariq Lamptey - out The flying full-back Has not featured since March and will miss the rest of the campaign with a knee injury. Photo: Bryn Lennon