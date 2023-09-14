Brighton injury news for Man United clash as two ruled out and four doubtful

Brighton and Hove Albion will resume their Premier League campaign at Manchester United this Saturday, 3pm.

New Brighton & Hove Albion signings Ansu Fati (left) and Carlos Baleba watch on from the stands as Brighton beat Newcastle at the Amex Stadium

The Seagulls have enjoyed a decent start to the season and are sixth in the Premier League with three wins and one loss from their first four matches.

Roberto De Zerbi’s team will arrive at Old Trafford full of confidence having despatched Newcastle 3-1 just prior to the international break, with teenage striker Evan Ferguson bagging a hat-trick.

Man United, in contrast, have had a slow start to the new term and sit in 11th place with two wins and two losses from their opening four fixtures. Last time out they were beaten 3-1 at Arsenal thanks to goals from Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus.

United have also had their off-field troubles and will be without Antony after the Brazilian attacker was granted a leave of absence to address allegations of abuse towards women. Jadon Sancho is also unlikely to feature after his public falling out with United boss Erik ten Hag.

De Zerbi does though have a few injury concerns ahead of the trip to Manchester. Here’s a run down of the Brighton players who have already been ruled out and who’s doubtful…

Julio Enciso – out: The Paraguay playmaker started the season well but sustained a knee injury after a man of the match performance against Wolves. The 19-year-old is set for four months on the sidelines.

Jakub Moder – out: The midfielder has not been seen for more than a year after suffering a serious ACL injury. He was hoping to be fit for the start of the season but still no sign of the Poland international.

Evan Ferguson – doubt: The 18-year-old scored a hat-trick against Newcastle just prior to the international break but was forced to withdraw from the Ireland squad due to a sore knee. The prolific Albion man will be assessed ahead of the match but was not spotted in training earlier this week.

Danny Welbeck – doubt: The experienced front runner missed the previous match against Newcastle with a ‘minor issue’. Welbeck will be keen to feature against his old club and was spotted training with the group earlier this week.

Carlos Baleba – doubt: The £25m midfielder arrived late in the transfer window from Lille and was not included in the squad to face Newcastle. The 19-year-old has since had the international break to bed in and build up his fitness and could feature at Old Trafford.

