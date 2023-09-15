Brighton injury news for Man United clash as two ruled out by De Zerbi and three doubtful

Brighton and Hove Albion have some fitness concerns ahead of their Premier League clash at Manchester United this Saturday, 3pm.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sixth placed Brighton have enjoyed a good start to the season with three wins and one defeat from their first four matches.

They head to Manchester in confident mood after their 3-1 win against Newcastle United just prior to the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi has stressed he is not taking his team to Old Trafford on Saturday “as a tourist” as the Seagulls look to inflict another defeat on Erik ten Hag’s men.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, will take his team to Manchester United this Saturday

A 1-0 victory at the Amex Stadium overseen by the Italian in May made it three successive league wins for Brighton in meetings with United.

And De Zerbi told a press conference ahead of Saturday’s encounter against a Red Devils outfit who have won twice and lost twice so far this term: “It will be an honour for me to coach in this stadium but I don’t go there as a tourist. We want to play in the right way and to win.

“Manchester United is still a great team in Europe. There will be a great atmosphere but our DNA is to try and play well, keeping the ball and trying to win. For sure it’s a tough game but we have the quality to win and play a good game.” Here's the latest on the injury front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evan Ferguson – doubt: The Ireland striker scored a hat-trick against Newcastle but withdrew from the Ireland squad due to a sore knee. The 18-year-old joined training in the later part of the week and De Zerbi said he will make a late call on Ferguson. “Evan Ferguson returned to training yesterday. We will see how he is this afternoon and tomorrow morning.”

Julio Enciso – out: The Paraguay international remains sidle-lined with a knee injury and will be out for the next four months.

Danny Welbeck – doubt: The former Man United striker missed the Newcastle match with a minor issue. The experienced striker was though spotted in training this week and will hope to recover in time to face his old club.

Jakub Moder – out: The Poland international has not been seen for more than a year with a serious knee injury. He is though listed in Albion’s Premier League squad and De Zerbi said today. “We are waiting on him. We need another midfielder.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlos Baleba – doubt: The £25m signing from Lille joined late in the window and the midfielder continues to build up his fitness.

The contest could see Spain forward Ansu Fati make his debut after joining on loan from Barcelona on transfer deadline day. “I want him to enjoy the game and I want to enjoy watching him,” De Zerbi said.

“He has only had four or five sessions with us so I want to give him as much time as possible. He is a big, big talent. I have worked with him for one week but if you ask me his best position in one month I will know.”