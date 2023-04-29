Brighton injury news: Four confirmed absentees and four highly doubtful to face Wolves

Brighton and Hove Albion have a number of injury concerns ahead of the Premier League clash against Wolves at the Amex Stadium this afternoon

Brighton are bidding to get their European push back on track following a 3-1 midweek loss at relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest.

De Zerbi feels his players suffered a hangover from last weekend’s Wembley FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester United at the City Ground.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk coach ended training on Friday by speaking with his squad about their mentality ahead of Saturday’s home game against Wolves.

“I think we should have forgotten the Wembley match but instead we brought our disappointment inside of the game in Nottingham,” he said.

“I am not speaking about the quality, the ability inside of the pitch. But I think we lost the game in Nottingham before we started the game.”

Eighth-placed Brighton return to the Amex Stadium this weekend to begin three-successive home matches following five games on the road.

De Zerbi, who conceded some of his players had been feeling tired due to a busy fixture list and some injury issues, hopes Albion’s fans can help the team return to winning ways.

“I am looking forward to playing in our stadium,” he said. “I am looking forward to receive their support and their love. We need it in this moment."

Here’s a list of the walking wounded and who is fit and who is a doubt to face Wolves...

1 . Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has injury issues ahead of Wolves Photo: GEOFF CADDICK

2 . Tariq Lamptey - knee De Zerbi expects the flying full-back to miss the remainder of this season with a knee injury. Photo: David Price

3 . Jeremy Sarmiento - out The Ecuador international injured his foot while on international duty. Said to be making progress and should be available for the run-in but the Wolves match arrives to soon Photo: Steve Bardens

4 . Adam Lallana - out The injury-hit former Liverpool man is still struggling with his thigh issue but remains hopefully of featuring between now and the end of the season Photo: GLYN KIRK