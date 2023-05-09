Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
2 hours ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
4 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
5 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
6 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
7 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis

Brighton injury news: The six likely to miss Arsenal and their expected return dates

Brighton and Hove Albion have further injury issues ahead of their final five matches of the Premier League season

By Derren Howard
Published 9th May 2023, 15:33 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 16:04 BST

It's been a decent season so far for Albion and despite their painful 5-1 home loss to Everton last night, they remain in contention for European qualification.

Roberto De Zerbi's team have five vital matches left to play and will have to manage his squad carefully in the remaining fixtures. This Sunday Albion travel to title-chasing Arsenal and on Thursday May 18 they make the long trip north to face Newcastle at St James' Park. Two home matches then follow as lowly Southampton visit the Amex on Sunday, May 21, swiftly followed by title favourites Manchester City on Wednesday, May 24. The final match of a long season is at Aston Villa, who have improved greatly under Unai Emery and are also challenging for European football.

Continental qualification remains in reach for De Zerbi's seventh placed team but the injuries are stacking up at exactly the wrong time. Here's a list of Albion's walking wounded and when they can be expected to return...

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, looks on prior to the Premier League loss to Everton at the Amex Stadium yesterday

1. BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Everton FC at American Express Community Stadium on May 08, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, looks on prior to the Premier League loss to Everton at the Amex Stadium yesterday Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

The experienced midfielder has a thigh injury and is likely to miss the remainder of the season.

2. Adam Lallana - out

The experienced midfielder has a thigh injury and is likely to miss the remainder of the season. Photo: GLYN KIRK

The flying full back injured his knee and has not been seen since March. Will miss the rest of the season.

3. Tariq Lamptey - out

The flying full back injured his knee and has not been seen since March. Will miss the rest of the season. Photo: OLI SCARFF

The winger pulled up with hamstring issue against Everton. Likely to miss Arsenal and unclear at this stage if he play again this term.

4. Solly March - major doubt

The winger pulled up with hamstring issue against Everton. Likely to miss Arsenal and unclear at this stage if he play again this term. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:ArsenalAlbionBrightonEvertonPremier LeagueSouthampton