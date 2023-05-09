Brighton injury news: The six likely to miss Arsenal and their expected return dates

It's been a decent season so far for Albion and despite their painful 5-1 home loss to Everton last night, they remain in contention for European qualification.

Roberto De Zerbi's team have five vital matches left to play and will have to manage his squad carefully in the remaining fixtures. This Sunday Albion travel to title-chasing Arsenal and on Thursday May 18 they make the long trip north to face Newcastle at St James' Park. Two home matches then follow as lowly Southampton visit the Amex on Sunday, May 21, swiftly followed by title favourites Manchester City on Wednesday, May 24. The final match of a long season is at Aston Villa, who have improved greatly under Unai Emery and are also challenging for European football.