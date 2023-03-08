Brighton and Hove Albion welcome old rivals Crystal Palace to the Amex Stadium next Wednesday

Brighton and Hove Albion have two fiery looking fixtures in the coming days as they continue their push for European qualification. Roberto De Zerbi's men travel to Elland Road this Saturday to face Leeds United, while on Wednesday Crystal Palace visit the Amex Stadium.

Both matches are highly-anticipated among fans. A healthy rivalry developed between Leeds and Albion supporters two seasons ago when Brighton refused to sell their defender Ben White to them for £25m after the Albion man enjoyed a successful campaign on loan with the Whites. It sparked plenty of debate between the two sets of fans on social media as White returned to the Albion and played a highly-successful season with Brighton before sealing a £50m move to Arsenal.

Brighton then turn their full focus to Palace where the rivalry continues to rumble season after season. Despite some distance between the two teams, it's the closest Brighton have a 'local derby' and it's a fixture in the calender both sets of fans look out for.

Brighton and Hove Albion will welcome Crystal Palace to the Amex Stadium

Brighton, who are eighth in the Premier League, played out a 1-1 draw with Palace last month at Selhurst Park and will look to go one better this Wednesday against Patrick Vieira's men.

Fans attending the Amex Stadium for this one have been advised to allow extra journey time before kick-off and after the final whistle, due to extra safety measures.

A statement on the Albion website said: "As a result of the safety measures being implemented, coach departures will be delayed by around 15 minutes later than normal.

"Visiting supporters may be required to remain in the concourse for safety purposes for approximately 25 minutes after the final whistle.

"There will be a special train for visiting supporters, and those wishing to use this will be escorted to Falmer Station in good time. The service will call at Three Bridges, East Croydon, Selhurst, Clapham Junction and London Victoria."