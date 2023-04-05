Brighton issue important ticket update for FA Cup semi-final against Man United at Wembley

Brighton and Hove Albion face Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in their FA Cup semi-final on April 23

Brighton are hoping to get an additional allocation of tickets from the FA after selling out for their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United later this month.

Albion, who are sixth in the Premier League following Tuesday night’s 2-0 win at Bournemouth, progressed to the last four thanks to their 5-0 quarter-final win against League Two Grimsby Town at the Amex Stadium last month.

A statement on the Albion website said: “Tickets for our Emirates FA Cup semi-final match against Manchester United at Wembley on 23 April have sold out. We have been informed we may get an additional allocation of tickets from the FA and wider football family, but have no timeframe on this.

Brighton and Hove Albion fans will be planning their trips to Wembley Stadium for an FA Cup semi-final on April 23

“If we do get additional tickets, these will first go on sale to the window they sold out, and additional windows will open if there are sufficient tickets available.”

It’s the first time they have contested a cup semi-final at Wembley since their 1-0 loss to Manchester City back in 2019. Their only other semi-final appearance was in 1982-83, when the Seagulls eventually reached the final but finished runners-up to Manchester United in a replay.

Albion skipper Lewis Dunk is one of the only Brighton players with memories of their last attempt to reach the final – a 1-0 loss to eventual winners Manchester City – and is relishing the prospect of tying up unfinished business.

He told the club’s website: “We’ve been there before and had a great feeling, but leaving Wembley, losing, it’s not a nice feeling. So we’re going there to get ourselves to the final and one step further than last time.

