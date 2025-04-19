Brighton issue official update as star man rushed to hospital after Brentford incident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton confirmed defender Jan Paul van Hecke has been taken to hospital after the 4-2 Premier League loss at Brentford.

The match was stopped late during the second half after Van Hecke clashed heads with Brentford’s Yunus Konak.

The collision between the two players happened deep in stoppage time and left the 24-year-old Dutch international on the floor and needing treatment, including oxygen.

Fabian Hurzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, looks down at the injured Jan Paul van Hecke (obscured) as he is stretchered off at Brentford

Van Hecke appeared to come round briefly and even sat up before he was stretchered off with his neck in a brace. Brentford’s Konak was also substituted but the Turkish midfielder was able to walk off.

Speaking after the match, head coach Fabian Hurzeler told BBC Sussex: “No, I can't say anything about that at the moment. All we can say is that we hope that he will be back on the pitch as soon as possible. Hopefully he will have a good recovery.”

A spokesperson for Brighton later confirmed: “Van Hecke has been taken to hospital for tests. No further info at the moment – watch this space.”

Van Hecke was back in the starting XI for Brighton having missed last Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Leicester due to a one-match suspension.

Brighton will assess Van Hecke’s progress ahead of their next match match against West Ham at the Amex next Saturday.

Premier League's concussion guidelines do not allow a player to return for a minimum of six days if they have suffered a suspected concussion.

Brentford were the better side in west London, going ahead early when Bryan Mbeumo powered through the heart of Fabian Hurzeler’s defence to finish.

Danny Welbeck headed Brighton level at the end of the first half, Mbeumo then restored the lead immediately after the restart before Yoane Wissa’s deflected effort made it three.

Joao Pedro was foolishly dismissed for lashing out at Nathan Collins in the 61st minute before a late goal from Kaoru Mitoma gave the visitors hope, which was ultimately dashed at the end by Christian Norgaard’s clinching header.

Hurzeler added: “We played a good first half. We controlled the game. We had some chances after a bad start. Then in the second half we made too many mistakes.

"We conceded two quite fast goals. Then we got the red card and afterwards I think the team showed character, they showed personality, they showed a great reaction.

"During this phase they deserved more. We were close to getting the job, but in the end we were not able to do it.”

