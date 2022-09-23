Brighton issue Tottenham statement as rail strike planned for Roberto De Zerbi's first home match
Brighton and Hove Albion's match against Tottenham at the Amex Stadium on October 8 is set to be disrupted by rail strikes.
More than 40,000 RMT members plan strike action on the day – which will effectively shutdown the railway network.
It will impact a number of Southern and Thameslink services in Sussex, including Albion's fixture against Antonio Conte's Tottenham.
Albion have not played in the Premier League since their 5-2 victory against Leicester at the Amex on September 4.
Their match against Bournemouth was postponed due to the death of the Queen and the following game with Crystal Palace was initially called off due to a planned rail strike and then uncertainty with policing issues around the Queen’s funeral.
Since their last match, head coach Graham Potter left for Chelsea and the club installed Roberto De Zerbi as the new man at the helm.
His first match will be at Liverpool after the international break on October 1 and the Italian’s debut at the Amex is set to be on October 8 against Spurs.
Albion remain confident the match can still go ahead despite the planned strike action.
A club statement said; "Re Spurs and the rail strike: At this stage, we are not expecting the game to be postponed, and are exploring additional travel options with local providers."