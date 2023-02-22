Brighton join Leeds and West Ham in race to sign ‘€20m’ international midfielder as selling club reveals January bid

Brighton & Hove Albion have joined the likes of Premier League rivals Leeds United, West Ham United and Southampton in the race to sign Denmark under-21 international and Lecce midfielder Morten Hjulmand, according to latest reports.

Italian outlet Calciomercato.it has claimed that the Seagulls and Hammers, along with Spanish giants Atlético de Madrid and Italian trio Inter, AC Milan and AS Roma, are in the hunt for the 23-year-old.

I Giallorossi’s captain had reportedly been a target for Albion’s Premier League rivals Leeds, Nottingham Forest and Southampton during the winter transfer window.

Lecce’s president, Saverio Sticchi Damiani, admitted that the Serie A outfit turned down an offer of '€13m' for the defensive midfielder in January from an unnamed Premier League club.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano later revealed that the failed bid came from the Saints, as Lecce demanded a transfer fee of ‘at least €20m’ for the Dane.

Speaking to Rai GR Parlamento, Damiani said: “Besides being our captain, he is a source of pride.

“He was almost born in 2000, and such a young captain is a strong signal. [Club director Pantale] Corvino brought him in from Admira Wacker [in Austria], where he didn’t even play as a starter.

“In January, we received an offer of 13 million [euros] from the Premier League. But we have important objectives.

“It is a luxury that we can afford [to keep Hjulmand] thanks to our politics. The boy is happy.”

Posting on Twitter, Roman added: “The proposal was from Southampton but Lecce wanted at least €20m to let him leave, no way for €13m.”

Hjulmand, who signed a four-year contract with Lecce in January 2021, has registered nine assists 81 appearances in all competitions for I Giallorossi.