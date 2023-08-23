Brighton and Hove Albion, Liverpool and West Ham already know how they will be seeded in the Europa League group stage draw.

The Europa League qualifiers are still ongoing, but the Seagulls have already wrapped up qualification after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season. Roberto De Zerbi's men secured a first ever foray into Uefa's second tier continental club competition, and they are now awaiting their first opponents.

Brighton, Liverpool and West Ham – who won last year's Europa Conference League – are the Premier League representatives. They will be one of 32 teams drawn into eight groups of four. The stages will see each team play each other home and away and the top two from each group progress to the knockout stages. Brighton, Liverpool and West Ham will be in different groups as teams from the same country cannot match-up at this stage.

The group stage draw is decided by which pot each team are in and the pots are based by each team's club coefficient rating. These are points based on European performance across the last five seasons, meaning Brighton would have zero points. However, clubs can be awarded their own coefficient total, or 20 per cent of their league's coefficient total, whichever is greater. This means Brighton get their 21,914 points from the Premier League. Brighton are one of the lowest seeded teams currently in the pots, with only Freiburg (16,496) and Toulouse (12,232) with fewer.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, will lead his team into the Europa League this season

West Ham (50,000) automatically head pot one due to their Europa Conference League success, with Liverpool (123,000) boasting the highest club coefficients of all teams in the pots.

Here's how the pots that form the draw currently stand, with the losers of the Champions League qualifying – who will drop into the draw – yet to be confirmed.

Pot 1: West Ham, Liverpool, Roma, Villarreal, Bayer Leverkusen, Atalanta. Pot 1 or 2: Sporting CP, Rennes.

Pot 1, 2, 3 or 4: Four losers of Champions League third qualifying, Four losers of Champions League play-off round, Two losers of Champions League play-off round, 10 play-off round winners.

Pot 2 or 3: Real Betis. Pot 2, 3 or 4: Brighton, Freiburg, Toulouse.