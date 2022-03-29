The 17-year-old is enjoying an excellent campaign in front of goal for Albion‘s under-23s. Ferguson, who moved to Sussex from Irish outfit Bohemians in January 2021, has netted eight times in 15 Premier League 2 games for the young Seagulls this season.

The forward made his senior debut, coming off the bench with nine minutes to go, in Brighton‘s Carabao Cup second round victory at Cardiff City in August.

Ferguson then netted his first professional goal in the under-23s’ EFL Trophy win at Northampton Town in November.

In his second senior appearance, the Irish starlet came off the bench to set up Jakub Moder’s equaliser in the FA Cup third round extra-time win over West Bromwich Albion in January.

Ferguson was handed his Premier League debut last month, coming on as a substitute in Albion’s home defeat to struggling Burnley.

Seagulls teammates Duffy and Ferguson are both on international duty with the Republic of Ireland at present.

Speaking to extratime, Duffy admitted he had been ‘really impressed’ by Ferguson, but said patience will be required to ‘let him develop’.

The defender said: “Evan is a great lad. He has really impressed me and the lads. He’s with us full time and I have seen a big difference in him already in the five months that he has been with us everyday.

“He’s a big, strong boy for 17 and sometimes I forget he’s only 17. It is exciting for us [Brighton] and exciting for Ireland so we have to be patient and let him develop. For me, the kind of character and player he is, he has a massive future.

“Be patient and let him come through when he is ready.”

