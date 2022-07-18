The Mali international joined Antonio Conte’s team earlier in the window after impressing with Graham Potter’s Brighton for the last two seasons.

Bissouma was linked to a number of clubs including Manchester United, Liverpool, Newcastle and Arsenal but opted for Spurs, who will also compete in the Champions League next season.

“That’s a bargain,” Murphy said on talkSPORT. “I just think with his potential and his athleticism. I think every part of his game is good.

“I think possibly his lack of goals maybe [why others didn’t bid for him]. Also, the other midfields. If we are talking about Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City, they aren’t struggling.”

Murphy also felt Bissouma made the right call in selecting Antonio Conte’s Spurs ahead of Erik ten Hag’s Man United.

“You would rather go Tottenham, wouldn’t you?,” joked the former Liverpool and Spurs midfielder.

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Spurs willing to spend for Depay Tottenham are reportedly willing to pay £17m for Memphis Depay after the forward was deemed surplus to requirements at Barcelona. (Sport) Photo Sales

2. Walker-Peters price tag revealed Southampton have slapped a £40m price-tag on full-back Kyle Walker-Peters amid interest from a number of Premier League clubs. (The Sun) Photo Sales

3. Reds want Onana Liverpool are the ‘strongest’ admirers of Arsenal and West Ham target Amadou Onana, who is being heavily linked with an exit from Lille. (The Athletic) Photo Sales

4. Villa eye de Tomas Aston Villa have joined Newcastle United, Everton and West Ham in the race to sign Espanyol striker Raúl de Tomás. The player is valued at £30m. (Fichajes) Photo Sales