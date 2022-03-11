The Seagulls have lost their last four games, most recently to Newcastle last weekend, so a meeting with Jurgen Klopp’s title chasers appears a daunting prospect.

But Potter sees no reason to panic and was encouraged by his side’s response in the 2-1 defeat by Newcastle after conceding two early goals.

“I don’t think it’s as simple as just doing something for the sake of it,” he said. “I think it’s about being consistent, analysing what’s happened, trying to improve, be honest with your assessment of the games.

“I think the Newcastle performance was actually quite good, certainly in comparison to Burnley and Aston Villa, there were steps in the right direction. Manchester United we were punished for a mistake.

“Our job is to see this period out, to stick together as a group, as a team, learn from it.

“Sometimes, as much as we want to win, you need a bit of pain to grow as a team and as a club, and then look forward to the game on Saturday, which is as good a game as you’re going to get I think.”

Potter has not seen his players’ heads drop, adding: “The spirit’s been good. The boys are really good here.

“Honest bunch of players that are obviously disappointed with the results that we’ve had – which is normal, you’d be surprised if that was any different – but they come and they want to try and improve, they want to stick together, they want to support each other.”

Potter has had good news on the injury front, with Enock Mwepu and Adam Lallana back in contention, leaving Adam Webster as the only absentee.

Brighton held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw earlier this season having beaten them at Anfield last season, and Potter said: “I think even Jurgen would say Liverpool aren’t unbeatable.

“What they are, though, is one of the best teams in the world. They’ve played at an incredible level for a consistent amount of time now.

“Huge respect for them, for Jurgen, for his staff, for his players, for what they’ve achieved alongside Manchester City, which is pushing the level of the Premier League up consistently.

“I always like playing against Liverpool because they’re one of the best, and it’s very rare in anything in life that you get to face the best, so you should look at it as a massive challenge and a huge opportunity.”

