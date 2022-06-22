Brighton left back 'close to leaving' as transfer talks progress quickly

Brighton and Hove Albion left back Alex Cochrane impressed last season in the Scottish Premiership with Hearts

Brighton defender Alex Cochrane is on the brink of completing a move to Scottish Premiership outfit Hearts.

The Edinburgh club have been in promising talks with Albion about a permanent transfer after Cochrane enjoyed a successful loan at Hearts last term.

They are prepared to pay a six-figure fee to Albion, if they can agree terms with the 22-year-old defender.

Brighton extended Cochrane’s contract at the start of this month to the summer of 2023.

He is however keen to play regular first team football and build on his 40 appearances in Scotland last season, where he thrived in the left wing-back role in a 3-4-3 system at Tynecastle.