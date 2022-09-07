Brighton legend sends Chelsea cheeky Mauricio Pochettino message amid Graham Potter talks

BBC Sport has reported that Chelsea have been given permission to speak to the 47-year-old following the shock dismissal of Thomas Tuchel this (Wednesday) morning.

The German, who won three trophies in his 20 months at the Blues, was relieved of his duties after Chelsea’s surprise UEFA Champions League defeat at Dinamo Zagreb last (Tuesday) night.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seagulls head coach Potter and former Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton and Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino are the frontrunners to replace Tuchel.

But Brighton fan favourite Murray said the Argentine was the only man suitable enough to take up the reigns in West London, in a message that was sure to delight Albion fans.

Posting on Twitter, the Seagulls hero said: “Just throwing it out there what a fantastic manager I think Mauricio Pochettino is……..#CFC #BHAFC”

The 38-year-old ended his social media message with a cheeky winking face emoji.

After a record-breaking Premier League campaign last time out, with a highest-ever finish and record points tally in the top-flight, Potter’s Brighton sit fourth in the table with 13 points from six games. The Seagulls are three points, and two places, above the Blues.

Brighton & Hove Albion legend Glenn Murray has sent a cheeky message to Chelsea as the West London outfit prepare to open talks with Graham Potter about the vacant manager’s job at Stamford Bridge. Picture by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images