Albion have been hit hard by unforeseen absences this season.

Injuries can be a manager’s worst nightmare - especially in a division as competitive as the Premier League.

You can spend all the money in the world assembling a top tier squad capable of maintaining challenging in the top flight, but it counts for little if your most prominent talents are left marooned on the treatment table.

Brighton have become fully aware of that fact this season.

The Seagulls have suffered their fair share of injuries this term, and have seen their form slump a little in recent months.

But how do their woes stack up against their Premier League rivals?

Premier Injuries analyst Ben Dinnery has all of the answers.

By taking into consideration a number of factors for each top flight, including volume of injuries and total number of days missed, the expert has ranked all 20 sides based on how many knocks they have sustained per 1,000 minutes of gametime this season.

Check out the findings, ranked from 20th to first, below...

1. 20th: Crystal Palace Total Absences: 17. Total Days: 401. Injury per 1,000 mins: 3.3. Total Injuries: 10. Photo Sales

2. 19th: West Ham Total Absences: 25. Total Days: 616. Injury per 1,000 mins: 4.5. Total Injuries: 18. Photo Sales

3. 18th: Wolves Total Absences: 21. Total Days: 560. Injury per 1,000 mins: 4.6. Total Injuries: 14. Photo Sales

4. 17th: Manchester City Total Absences: 25. Total Days: 707. Injury per 1,000 mins: 4.9. Total Injuries: 19. Photo Sales