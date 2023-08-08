BREAKING
Brighton-linked ace and ex-Chelsea man confirms £35m transfer to 'so loud' Premier League rivals

Newcastle have completed the signing of Southampton defender Tino Livramento
By Derren Howard
Published 8th Aug 2023, 11:55 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 11:57 BST

The England Under-21 international has agreed a five-year deal with the Magpies after the two clubs agreed a reported fee which could rise to around £35million.

Livramento told the club’s official website: “I’m really excited to have signed for Newcastle United and I’m looking forward to playing in front of the fans.

Livramento, 20, who signed a five-year deal when he joined Southampton from Chelsea for £5m in August 2021, had previously been linked with a move to Brighton. He missed all but the final two games last season due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in April 2022 against Brighton.

Tino Livramento was previously linked with Brighton but has sealed a move to Newcastle from Southampton

He returned to action in May, making two substitute appearances in Southampton’s final two Premier League games before they were relegated.

Livramento said: “I was here for the games over the weekend; even though they were friendlies, there were so many fans and they were still so loud so I can’t wait to see what it feels like to play in front of them in a Premier League or Champions League game.

“The way the manager plays football is really attractive and I feel like it suits me as a player. And with how well the team did last season, the trajectory that we’re on now, I’m just looking forward to being a part of that.”

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has now added three new players to his squad this summer following the arrivals of Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali from AC Milan and winger Harvey Barnes from Leicester.

Newcastle will play Champions League football next season after finishing fourth in Howe’s first full campaign in charge. Howe added: “Tino is a very talented young player with an exciting future ahead of him so we are delighted to sign him.

“At 20, he already has lots of attributes that I admire but he also has the potential and drive to really grow with this team. I’m looking forward to working with him and to seeing him develop in a Newcastle shirt.”

