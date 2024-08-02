Brighton-linked England ace confirms 'perfect move' as rivals complete major transfer

Emile Smith Rowe has left Arsenal and moved to Fulham

Fulham have signed midfielder Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal for a reported £35m.

England international Smith Rowe has agreed a five-year contract at Craven Cottage, with the option to extend the deal by a further 12 months.

The 24-year-old joined Arsenal’s academy at the age of 10 and progressed through the ranks to make 115 senior appearances for the Gunners in all competitions.

Smith Rowe had a number of suitors and had previously been linked with Brighton, Aston Villa and West Ham.

“I’m finally here, so I’m really happy for me and my family – it’s a good moment,” he told FFCtv.

“I’m really excited, I just wanted to get here as quickly as possible so I could get going with my team-mates.

“Listening to the project, speaking to the manager (Marco Silva) and seeing what players we have here already, I think it’s an exciting project for me and definitely the perfect step for my career going forward.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised Smith Rowe’s commitment and attitude, adding on his club’s website: “I’m sad that Emile is leaving us but excited for him to take this new opportunity at this stage of his career, when he needs to be starting matches and playing regularly.”