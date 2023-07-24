The former Southampton and Arsenal midfielder left Liverpool after six years at Anfield and is now on the radar of Aston Villa, Brentford and the Seagulls.

There is also said to be interest from Saudi Arabia and Turkish outfit Besiktas.

Despite injuries, the 29-year-old had a successful time under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool as he made made 146 appearances in total and won the Premier League, the Champions League and the Fifa Club World Cup.

James Milner, 37, and Adam Lallana, 35, have both recently made the move from Liverpool to Brighton on free transfers and Oxlade-Chamberlain could well be tempted to do the same.

Albion are assessing their options and could make a move for the 35-cap England international if Moises Caicedo completes his transfer to Chelsea this summer.

The Seagulls also lost their star midfielder Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool earlier this transfer window for an initial fee of £35m. The Reds continue to overhaul their midfield as Jordan Henderson and Fabinho plan summer exits to Saudi Arabia.

