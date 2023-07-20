NationalWorldTV
Brighton-linked £30m ace finalising Newcastle switch as Southampton prepare for double exit

Newcastle are said to be putting the final touches on a move for Southampton ace Tino Livramento.
By Derren Howard
Published 20th Jul 2023, 18:06 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 18:10 BST

Brighton were keen on Livramento, 20, who made the move to Southampton from Chelsea two seasons ago.

The flying wing-back is fit once more after a serious knee and returned to action in the tail end of last season.

It was been enough to convince Eddie Howe and Newcastle ready a £30m bid for the England youth international as the Magpies prepare their squad for Champions League football next season.

Tino Livramento was previously linked with Brighton but looks set to a move to NewcastleTino Livramento was previously linked with Brighton but looks set to a move to Newcastle
Tino Livramento was previously linked with Brighton but looks set to a move to Newcastle

Livramento could be the third high profile addition for Newcastle and is set to follow the arrivals of Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes.

The former Chelsea man had previously been linked with moves to Brighton and Tottenham.

The guardian.com have also reported that Southampton are set to lose England midfielder James Ward-Prowse as West Ham step-up their interest in the 28-year-old.

Meanwhile, Brighton continue their talks with Chelsea on Moises Caicedo. The Blues are said to have offered £80m for the 21-year-old Ecuador international but Albion are holding out for £100.

Brighton are set to play Chelsea this Saturday in the Premier League Summer Series in Philadelphia. The Seagulls will also take on Brentford in Atlanta and Newcastle in New Jersey as part of their pre-season preparations.

