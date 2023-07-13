Brighton-linked £40m ace faces major decision as Liverpool make their move

The Chelsea man was excellent last season during his successful loan at Brighton. Colwill, 21, made 17 Premier League appearances for the Seagulls and helped them to a sixth place finish and Europa League qualification.

Albion remain keen to make the deal permanent and had a reported offer of £40m turned down by Chelsea earlier in the window. Talks between the two clubs remain ongoing as Chelsea are still determined to land Albion’s £100m rated star midfielder Moises Caicedo – and Colwill could well factor in those discussions.

Colwill’s form saw him called into Gareth Southgate’s senior squad and he was also a vital player for the under-21s as they triumphed in the European under-21 Championships earlier this month.

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill impressed in the Premier League while on loan at of Brighton & Hove Albion

He is now back in training at Chelsea and their new manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to keep the young defender despite the interest from Brighton and also Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp is said to be huge admirer of Colwill’s talent and the Reds see him as a potential long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk.

One thing that could work in Albion’s favour is Colwill’s relationship with Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi. "Training with him is very tough, but it's what you need. He's helped me improve so much this season you wouldn't understand,” Colwill said speaking to the BBC last month.

"He's also helped me grow and realise what it takes to become the best. It's just perfection. I think all the people who are destined to be at the top level are like that.

"During games you hear him on the side and he'll be giving you information all the time.

“That's the sort of person he is, he just wants to help you progress as a player. He sees the potential in me and during this season he was very tough with me, but I can't complain.”