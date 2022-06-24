Brighton linked with former Derby County striker as transfer push continues – with Man City closing in on ‘£50m’ Catalan star

Manchester City could use their young striker Liam Delap as part of negotiations with Brighton for Spain left back Marc Cucurella

Brighton and Hove Albion have been linked with swoop for talented young Manchester City striker Liam Delap.

The 20-year-old former Derby County man is highly-regarded by City boss Pep Guardiola and last season featured in the Premier League against Norwich City and also in the Champions League against Sporting CP.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delap, the son of former Stoke player Rory, is contracted at the Etihad until 2026 but could look to move in search of regular first team football.

City maybe interested in using Delap as part of their attempts to sign Brighton's full back Marc Cucurella.

Cucurella impressed on his debut Premier League campaign with the Seagulls and Guardiola is keen to secure a deal for his fellow Catalan – who Brighton value at £50m.

Albion have already been quite busy in the summer window and last week signed Paraguay international striker Julio Enciso from Libertad for a reported £10m.

They are also finalising a £6m deal for Ivory Coast attacker Simon Adingra, who is set for a medical with the Seagulls.

Adingra has been in top form for Norsjaelland after joining the Danish top flight outfit in 2020.

The 20-year-old netted 11 times from his 38 appearances after progressing from the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana.