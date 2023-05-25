Brighton loan star 'forgets' he is actually a Chelsea player following historic Manchester City result

Levi Colwill has ‘loved every minute’ of his loan spell at Brighton & Hove Albion as he prepares to play his final game for the club this Sunday.

The Chelsea defender has spent a season-long-loan with the Seagulls and has impressed in what has turned out to be an historic season for the Sussex side.

Colwill made his 21st appearance for Brighton in their 1-1 draw with Premier League champions Manchester City on Wednesday night (May 24), a result which confirmed Albion’s place in the Europa League next term for the first-time ever.

Reflecting on the achievement and the season in general, Colwill said to the Athletic: “It’s been amazing — every part, on the pitch, off the pitch. I’ve learnt so many things. I’ve grown, not just only as a player, but as a man too, and I think it’s due to the manager and the players. I’ve just loved every minute of it.

“I’m not someone to predict the future. I take it day by day, but it’s been an amazing journey.”

The 21-year-old’s high-level performances has lead to calls from many Brighton fans for Colwill to re-sign for the club next season, either as part of another loan move or on a permanent deal.

The Cobham graduate is highly regarded at Chelsea and could be suited to Mauricio Pochettino’s style-of-play, with the Argentinean expected to be appointed into the Stamford Bridge hot seat in the coming days.

However, Todd Boehly is expected to sell a number of academy products over the course of the next transfer window, in order to meet the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

Having spent more then £500 million in the past two transfer windows and with no Champions League revenue coming in next season, the West London outfit will need to make up for the lost income by selling players for ‘pure profit’ (i.e. academy players that have no cost to the club).

Whilst the Chelsea hierarchy is said to be keen on keeping Colwill, they are fearful of his contract running out in two years time. If the left-footed centre back refuses to sign a new one, the Blues may be forced to cash in this summer, with Liverpool and Manchester City also said to be interested.

When asked about his future, Colwill joked that he ‘forgot’ he was on the books of the two-time Champions League winners, saying: “I forgot for a minute.”

Whatever happens this summer, Colwill has enjoyed his time on the south coast and praised the ‘world class’ Roberto De Zerbi for improving the team and himself as a player.

Colwill said: “When Roberto came in (last September), he just changed things. His mentality as a manager is world class and he is definitely going to be one of the best managers in the world — if he’s not already.

“That’s what you need at a club like this, that’s what you need to take us to the next level. I never realised how good the players are and he’s come in and playing the style — oh, it’s amazing.

“It fits everyone in the changing room. That’s why they are all playing outrageous football.”

