BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, reacts after conceding his team's fourth goal which was scored by Julian Alvarez of Manchester City (not pictured) during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City at American Express Community Stadium on April 25, 2024 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

On Thursday, April 25, Brighton lost 4-0 to Manchester City at The Amex Stadium. The title-chasers now sit in second position on 76 points. However, if they were to win their game-in-hand, they’d find themselves first in the league.

These were some of the things we noticed throughout the game:

Brighton were aggressive at the beginning – Brighton showed they weren’t afraid of their title-chasing opposition. Danny Welbeck and Joao Pedro applied pressure from the off and were able to make the opposition defenders uneasy at times. They just weren’t able to use some of the dispossessed balls they did get hold of to their advance in the first few minutes of the game.

What a diving header – Kevin De Bruyne score a scorching diving header to give his side the lead in the 17th minute of the game. It was a quality cross from Kyle Walker that was unmarked by Jakub Moder which allowed the Belgian international the chance.

Oh no, Valentin Barco – The 19-year-old defender from Argentina was signed in the January transfer window from Boca Juniors. Roberto De Zerbi has limited him to substitute appearances, including a 2-1 defeat at Liverpool. He was not in the squad for the following game against Brentford and De Zerbi revealed post-match that he was ‘working alone’ to improve his physical condition – alongside Ansu Fati. However, this match saw his debut in the starting line-up, and it’d be fair to say his performance was one to forget. He was caught playing with the ball at the back and ultimately led to Phil Foden getting his second goal of the game.