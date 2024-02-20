Sam Jewell has left Brighton for Chelsea

Brighton’s head of recruitment Sam Jewell has been placed on garden leave ahead of his move to Chelsea.

Jewell, 34, has accepted a role at Stamford Bridge and is expected to start in his new job in November after his notice period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jewell joins an ever-increasing list of talent who have swapped the south coast for west London as his predecessor Paul Winstanley, former head coach Graham Potter and his managerial team plus players Rob Sanchez, Marc Cucurella and Moises Caicedo have all recently made the move.

Assistant technical director Mike Cave and scouting and intelligence manager George Holmes will takeover from Jewell at Brighton.

A brief statement from Brighton read: “Sam Jewell has accepted a new position at Chelsea FC. Sam has now commenced a period of gardening leave. We thank him for his long service to our club.